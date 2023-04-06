Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will need 155GB of space according to system requirements

With only a few weeks left to go before Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches, Respawn Entertainment has unveiled the action RPG's system requirements to prepare PC gamers. While most of the specifications seem ordinary, the storage requirements might raise some eyebrows.

The listed CPUs and GPUs look rather modest for a current-gen exclusive release. Respawn wants PC players to have a CPU with at least a 4 core / 8 thread configuration, while having at least 8GB VRAM on the GPU side seems to be a must for the game. Unfortunately, the studio has not specified what sort of frame rates these specifications target.

Minimum requirements:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit RAM : 8Gb

: 8Gb CPU : Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i7-7700 CPU Features: 4 core / 8 threads

: Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i7-7700 GPU : Radeon RX 580 / Nvidia GTX 1070 GPU Features: DX12, 8Gb VRAM

: Radeon RX 580 / Nvidia GTX 1070 Storage: 155Gb

Recommended requirements:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit RAM : 16Gb

: 16Gb CPU : Ryzen 5 5600X / Intel Core i5 11600K CPU Features: 4 core / 8 threads

: Ryzen 5 5600X / Intel Core i5 11600K GPU : RX 6700 XT / Nvidia RTX2070 GPU Features: DX12, 8Gb VRAM

: RX 6700 XT / Nvidia RTX2070 Storage: 155Gb SSD

Compared to Fallen Order, the sequel touts much more open-ended environments across multiple planets, while side-missions are also taking a bigger role than before. This may be the reason for requiring such a massive amount of space.

AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) support has also been confirmed for the game as an upscaling technique. This should especially help with gaining back lost FPS when using ray tracing effects with the title. There's no word yet on Nvidia's DLSS tech being included though.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 systems. With the recent delay, the game now arrives on April 28, just a week before May the 4th celebrations.