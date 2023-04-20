Epic Games Stores's two free games this week are Beyond Blue and Never Alone

The Epic Games Store once again offers PC gamers a way to get two games completely for free, and to keep, for the next week. Both games will be available for free until 11 am Eastern time on April 27.

The first game is Beyond Blue, from developer and publisher E-Line Media. It takes place in the near future, as your player character swims in the deep sea and encounters a number of examples of marine life. Here's a look at its features:

Throughout eight different dives you'll explore the untouched world of our ocean and use technology at the edge of our understanding - tracking sea creatures, unraveling mysteries, and interacting with the ocean like never before

An evocative narrative with full voice cast - Anna Akana, Mira Furlan, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, and Ally Maki

A captivating and entertaining soundtrack featuring an original score and music from Miles Davis, The Flaming Lips, and more

Unlock 16 mini-documentaries called Ocean Insights that feature footage and interviews with science’s leading ocean experts

The other free Epic Games Store game this week is Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna), also from E-Line Media. This is a puzzle platformer where you control both the Alaskan Native citizen Nuna and her pet Fox. Each has its own set of abilities, which are needed to complete their journey. It supports both single-player and two-player co-op mode. Here's a summary:

Brave the harsh world of the Arctic — Run under, through, and atop the unstable structures of an abandoned coastal village. Explore the eerily quiet treetops of a mysterious, frozen forest. Brave the fierce winds of the eternal blizzard. Only with the aid of Helping Spirits will Nuna and Fox have any chance of survival in a land where survival seems impossible.

Again, both games are free to download, play and keep for the next week.