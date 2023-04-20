Xbox Free Play Days has Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and Roguebook to try this time

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members are getting access to two games this weekend to try out for free. Live right now, the latest Free Play Days promotion brings Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and Roguebook.

The Ghostbusters title puts players into an asymmetrical battle where proton pack wielding players are going up against a Ghost. Up to four players can become Ghostbusters with lore authentic gear and gadgets to capture a slime spewing ghost that's also controlled by a player. Meanwhile, for fans of games like Slay the Spire, Roguebook arrives as a deckbuilding roguelike that has the creator of Magic: The Gathering behind it.

Usually, the games are discounted to help fans continue their playthroughs after their free sessions on the cheap. At the time of writing though, both titles are still full price. You can still use the store links below to install the games to an Xbox console while the event is active:

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Roguebook - Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and Roguebook from this weekend's Free Play Days offer will end their runs on the program on Sunday, April 23 at 11:59pm PDT.

