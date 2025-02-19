Ex-OpenAI CTO's new AI startup brings onboard over two dozen former OpenAI employees

A new artificial intelligence company called the "Thinking Machines Lab," has entered the scene. Former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati has founded this startup and has reportedly recruited over two dozen former OpenAI employees to create AI models that enhance collaboration between humans and AI.

Murati joined OpenAI in 2018 and was promoted to CTO in 2022. She has spearheaded major product launches, including the ChatGPT chatbot and the advanced voice mode, which allows users to talk to the AI chatbot in real-time.

An official blog post from Thinking Machines Lab states:

While AI capabilities have advanced dramatically, key gaps remain. The scientific community's understanding of frontier AI systems lags behind rapidly advancing capabilities. And, despite their potential, these systems remain difficult for people to customize to their specific needs and values. To bridge the gaps, we're building Thinking Machines Lab to make AI systems more widely understood, customizable and generally capable.

Notably, this new startup aims to build AI products that will support a wider range of human expertise across various fields of work. Murati's startup will work on developing AI models that can work across different formats, including text, audio, and video, instead of focusing solely on fully autonomous AI systems.

Regarding Murati's team, John Schulman, an OpenAI co-founder, will now serve as the Chief Scientist, and Barret Zoph, OpenAI’s former Vice President of Research, will now be the CTO of Thinking Machines Lab. Additionally, Lilian Weng, OpenAI’s former Vice President of Safety, has also joined the new startup.

The company also noted that, beyond former OpenAI employees, its team also includes scientists, engineers, and builders from Meta, and Mistral AI, along with developers behind PyTorch, OpenAI Gym, Segment Anything, etc.

According to Bloomberg, there is news that Mira Murati is in talks with investors and may be seeking around $1 billion in funding, though any financial details haven't been confirmed by the company. Thinking Machines Lab hasn't launched any products and is still in its developmental stage. It will focus on developing AI models that can be widely understood, customizable, and capable of being used in fields of science and programming.

