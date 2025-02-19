The newest member of the Apple family is likely to come with a naming rebrand

Apple CEO Tim Cook has officially announced that a new member of the family is coming on February 19, just a few hours from now. While Cook did not reveal what will the exact product, there is a high chance that Apple could unveil its highly anticipated mid-ranger, the iPhone SE 4. There are also speculations that it could be the second iteration of the Apple AirTag, which according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman could come with significant upgrades.

Some rumors have previously indicated that the upcoming mid-ranger from Apple could be called as iPhone 16E instead of the iPhone SE 4. Now, we have some credible sources to back that claim. Leaker Majin Bu has claimed that according to his source, he has allegedly seen the upcoming iPhone's box with the name "iPhone 16E" printed on it.

The leaker also suggested that the purported iPhone 16E will be based on the iPhone 16, instead of the iPhone 14 and will not feature a Dynamic Island and the capture button. If Majin Bu's claims seem fishy to you, reliable source Mark Gurman of Bloomberg also supports this theory.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Mark Gurman indicated that Apple CEO Tim Cook's teaser post regarding a "newest member of the family" debuting on February 19 suggests a rebrand as well.

“Newest member of the family” does imply a rebrand as well. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 13, 2025

Adding weight to Bloomberg's Gurman and Majin Bu's claims are several Amazon listings for cases of the alleged iPhone 16E, which were spotted by MacRumors. For now, these are rumors floating around and should be taken with a pinch of salt. The best part, we are just hours away from official confirmation.

Leaked dummy units of the iPhone 16E suggest that the phone will feature a single camera, most likely the 48MP camera found on the iPhone 16. The device is also expected to feature a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display and a 12MP selfie camera and could be powered by the A18 chipset with Apple Intelligence support, making it more powerful than the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

Apple might launch the device under the $500 price range, thanks to the reuse of old components, and the inclusion of an in-house modem.