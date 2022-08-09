Explosion at Google's U.S. data center may have caused recent outage

Neowin · with 5 comments

Google logo on a light multicolored background with rising flames at the bottom

Google's data center in Omaha, Iowa, has reportedly sustained an electrical explosion that has left three individuals injured and may have led to outages for some of the company's services. The incident occurred at 11:59 A.M. local time at the complex near the Lake Manawa State Park, which hosts one of Google's biggest data centers.

A Twitter account that claims to monitor local police chatter on the radio has stated that multiple people have been injured:

According to local news site Omaha World-Herald, two people were transported to Nebraska Medical Center by ambulance, while another with critical injuries was flown by helicopter.

Local fire authorities are still looking into the issue, although Jim Wood, the assistant chief of the Council Bluffs Fire Department, has told the publication that it “was definitely some sort of electrical issue.”

Downdetector registered a surge in outages for Google services around the time of this event, with over 30,000 user reports. The Google services impacted include Search, Maps, and YouTube. That said, the affected services appear to have been restored now.

Google is yet to release a statement on the matter and whether the disruptions were related to this explosive incident.

Source: Omaha World-Herald via TechRadar

Report a problem with article
This is a promotional image of Call of Duty Black Ops III
Next Article

Xbox Ultimate Add-on Sale features Assassin's Creed, Call of Duty, and more
Desktop Icons
Previous Article

Locating a desktop icon on Warwagon's Tech Tip Tuesday

5 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement