Xbox Ultimate Add-on Sale features Assassin's Creed, Call of Duty, and more

Neowin · with 0 comments

This is a screenshot from Call of Duty Black Ops III

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold sale. However, an Xbox Ultimate Add-on Sale is going on until next Tuesday which adds supplementary content like expansions. Furthermore, add-ons for Assassin's Creed, Call of Duty, Devil May Cry, and other franchises are available for substantially less. Below, you'll find the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games and add-ons with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you'll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.

Many of the games are also backward compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.

Which titles are you interested in? Did you buy any up? Let us know in the comments below.

Report a problem with article
Spider-man remastered artwork
Next Article

Nvidia 516.94 driver carries support for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
Google logo on a light multicolored background with rising flames at the bottom
Previous Article

Explosion at Google's U.S. data center may have caused recent outage

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement