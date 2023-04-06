Facebook Messenger adds games you can play with a friend in video calls

Facebook's parent company Meta may have cut tens of thousands of jobs in the past few months. However, that's not stopping it from adding new features to its popular Facebook Messenger app. This week, it announced that Messenger users can play a selection of games when they are in video chat mode.

Facebook's blog states that to start playing, a person just launches a video call to someone else on Messenger, Then the person can tap or click on the group mode button in the center. After that, they tap or click on the Play section and bring up the list of available games to play with their video chat friend. There is no cost to play these games through Messenger.

Right now, there are only 14 games available in the Facebook Messenger app, but some of them are pretty popular. They include Exploding Kittens, Mini Golf FRVR , and Words With Friends. Most of these games only support two players, but a few do support more.

Messenger will add more games to its library in the coming weeks and months, and Facebook is inviting developers to bring their games to the platform. This new feature is now available on iOS and Android apps, as well as Messenger on the web.