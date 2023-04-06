T-Mobile renews partnership with MLB, brings MLB.TV subscription for free to more users

T-Mobile has announced a renewal of its partnership with several baseball leagues including Major League Baseball (MLB), where the Un-carrier will continue its sponsorship for the league events, test an automatic ball-strike system (ABS), bring free MLB.TV subscriptions for its customers, and more.

The update mentions the partnership with MLB, Minor League Baseball (MiLB), and Little League Baseball and Softball has been renewed till 2028. The company blog post highlights that with the partnership, the Un-carrier will:

Work with MLB to test the automated ball-strike system over a T-Mobile 5G Private Mobile Network at select MiLB games this season.

Continue its title sponsorship of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby during MLB All-Star Week.

Partner with MLB Network to bring back the fan-favorite T-Mobile 5G BP show for the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and MLB Postseason.

Become the presenting sponsor for the Little League Baseball World Series, building on its relationship with the world’s largest youth sports organization.

Give T-Mobile customers free MLB.TV subscriptions via T-Mobile Tuesdays through 2028.

The ABS, as the company mentions, will be used in select MiLB games, where, with the help of T-Mobile’s 5G Private Mobile Network, real-time ABS data and video will be provided to remove signal interference via devices and ABS application. If you are wondering how and why this will be useful, it would essentially allow officials and players to get low-latency communication and reliable data to accurately analyze, review, and challenge calls.

Moreover, T-Mobile will continue being the title sponsor of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby during All-Star Week being hosted in July. It will also become the presenting sponsor of the Little League Baseball World Series and continue its T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program.

Additionally, T-Mobile customers will benefit from an MLB.TV subscription, costing $150, for free via T-Mobile Tuesdays. T-Mobile has also added the ability for users to stream matches on their desired devices and enjoy DVR controls like pausing and rewinding the game in HD. So, with the MLB.TV subscription, fans can access their favorite team’s affiliates’ games from the MLB application. Lastly, T-Mobile mentioned it will continue to expand its 5G network across the US including MLB stadiums.