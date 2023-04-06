AMD unveils Alveo MA35D media accelerator to power streaming services

AMD has unveiled the Alveo MA35D media accelerator with two 5nm, ASIC-based video processing units (VPUs) that it expects to power live interactive streaming services at scale. It said the new product supports the AV1 compression standard and delivers up to four times higher channel density, four times max lower latency in 4K, and 1.8 times greater compression efficiency.

Commenting on the Alveo MA35D, Dan Gibbons, general manager of AECG Data Centre Group at AMD, said:

“We worked closely with our customers and partners to understand not just their technical requirements, but their infrastructure challenges in deploying high-volume, interactive streaming services profitably. We developed the Alveo MA35D with an ASIC architecture tailored to meet the bespoke needs of these providers to reduce both capital and operating expenses for delivering immersive experiences to their users and content creators at scale.”

According to AMD, the Alveo MA35D uses its VPU to perform all the video processing functions. This helps to reduce latency and maximize channel density with up to 32x 1080p60, 8x 4Kp60, or 4x 8Kp30 streams per card. Aside from having support for AV1, the Alveo MA35D also delivers ultra-low latency for the H.264 and H.265 codecs.

On the AV1-front, the next-gen transcoder engines reduce bitrate by 52% to help save on bandwidth, compared to comparable software implementations. AMD said that the Alveo MA35D media accelerators are sampling now with production shipments expected to be ready in the third quarter.