Fastfetch 2.36.0 released bringing multiple bug fixes, updated distro names and more

Since Neofetch died, a handful of command-line tools have risen to replace it. Some of these include HyFetch, Macchina, and, of course, Fastfetch, which is the most popular alternative with over 12,000 stars on GitHub.

If you didn’t know, Neofetch was a command-line tool that displayed system information in a visually appealing way alongside an ASCII logo of your system. It provided details like:

OS name and version

Kernel version

Uptime

CPU and GPU details

RAM usage

Shell and desktop environment

Terminal and theme details

It was quite popular among Linux users, though it was also available for Mac and Windows. Despite the fact that Neofetch was archived in April last year, it's still usable. Here's how you can install it on both desktop and mobile.

Fastfetch recently got its 2.36.0 release, and here is the changelog:

Bugfixes: Trim leading slash for login shells (Shell, OpenBSD)

Prefer SOC name if available over CPU name (CPU, Linux) Features: Use kernel API to detect sound devices (Sound, NetBSD)

Use sndio for sound server detection on OpenBSD (Sound, OpenBSD)

Add minimal implementation for Haiku (#1538, Haiku)

Support CPU & GPU temperature detection for M4x (CPU / GPU, macOS)

Support VMEM size detection for old Nvidia cards (GPU, Linux)

Use recommendedMaxWorkingSetSize as total GPU mem size (GPU, macOS)

Support Physical core count and CPU package count detection for loongarch (CPU, Linux)

Split ID_LIKE when used for distro matching (#1540, Logo)

Capitalize {type} 's first letter in custom format (#1543, Display)

's first letter in custom format (#1543, Display) Support model name detection for s390x (CPU, Linux)

Support more Armbian variants detection (#1547, OS, Linux)

Support the syntax of {$ENV_VAR} in custom format, which will be replaced by the value of the environment variable ENV_VAR (#1541)

in custom format, which will be replaced by the value of the environment variable (#1541) This is another way to pass 3rd-party data to fastfetch besides Custom module.

module. Improve performance of Tilix version detection (Terminal, Linux) Logo: Update arch_old

Add Nexa Linux

Add filotimo

Update some distro names

If you're interested in checking out Fastfetch, here are the installation instructions. The easiest way to get it up and running, regardless of the operating system, is through a package manager like Scoop for Windows, Homebrew for macOS, or APT for Debian-based Linux distributions.