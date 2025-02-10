Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's Xbox Series S optimizations had also helped other consoles

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is currently enjoying being the biggest game launch of 2025, already selling over a million copies, beating concurrent player records on Steam, and being a widely well-received RPG experience. It being a well-optimized title has also been seen as a major positive, and it seems Microsoft's cheapest console offering may have helped a lot in this area.

The Global PR Manager at Warhorse Studios, Tobias Stolz-Zwilling, went on to talk about the game's optimization journey in the recent Iron Lords Podcast. In it, he stated that despite being the "weakest of the four" platforms—PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X|S—the Series S optimizations the studio had accomplished helped it carry those lessons over to other consoles as well.

"We were like, okay, if we test a few things here and there, the optimizations for the Xbox Series S helped greatly with other platforms as well," said Tobias. "It's the weakest of the four, I mean that's not even a secret. Since you have to dial down on a few things and have to be clever about where you can in the programming, in the code, and so on, and be able to save memory here and there, some of these optimizations for S benefit the other consoles as well."

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 offers a single mode to run on the Xbox Series S, which performs at 1080p 30FPS on the console. Meanwhile, on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, it has two different playing modes. Quality Mode runs at 4K 30FPS upscaled from 1440p, while Performance Mode delivers 1440p play at 60FPS, upscaled from 1080p. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 5 Pro touts 4K 60FPS play upscaled from 1440p.

"You either can go full force ahead with the big ones, or you use those memory savings that you found out for the S and use it for the bigger ones so that it runs smoother," adds Tobias. "I'm not saying that it looks worse or whatever than it could, but it runs better."

With the massive launch out of the way, Warhorse is currently working on post-launch content for the game. This includes free content like adding a barber and horse racing, as well as three story expansions that continue Henry of Skalitz' journey in the medieval setting.