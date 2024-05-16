Firefox gets AI-powered Nvidia RTX Video upscaling and HDR

If you use Firefox on a PC with a modern Nvidia RTX graphics card, you will be glad to know that your browser can now benefit from some of Nvidia's video-enhancing technologies. Starting with version 126.0, Firefox supports Nvidia's RTX Video, which consists of the RTX Video Super Resolution upscaler and RTX Video HDR.

Nvidia announced RTX Video at CES in January 2023. RTX Video Super Resolution can upscale low-res videos to a cleaner, crisper image by analyzing the video and using deep learning to predict the final result. RTX Video HDR can process standard dynamic range videos, run them through neural networks, and add high-dynamic range (HDR) information for extra visibility, details, brightness, and more.

Nvidia says 90% of all videos online are in 1080p SDR or lower, and RTX Video can give users "remastered" versions with ease.

It is worth noting that Firefox is not the first browser to adopt RTX Video. Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge already support video-enhancing tools. Third-party apps like VLC can also benefit from RTX Video on compatible systems.

Here is how to enable RTX Video on your Windows computer:

Update to a recent RTX Game Ready, Studio, or Enterprise driver. Turn on Windows HDR in Settings > Display > HDR (make sure your display supports high dynamic range, namely HDR10). Go to Nvidia Control Panel > Adjust Video Image Settings > RTX Video Enhancement. Toggle on the "Super Resolution" and "High Dynamic Range" options.

You can use RTX Video tools on any computer with an RTX graphics card, regardless of its generation. RTX Video supports all RTX GPUs down to the original RTX 2000 Series. You can find more information about RTX Video Super Resolution and RTX HDR in the official documentation from Nvidia. Full release notes for Firefox 126.0 are available here.