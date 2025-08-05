Firefox 141.0.2 is out, fixes crashes on systems with Nvidia GPUs and more

A small update is rolling out for Firefox in the Release channel. Version 141.0.2 delivers three fixes to address problems with crashes on systems with Nvidia cards, web compatibility issues, and Web Developer Tool issues.

Starting with the Nvidia bug, users reported that on Linux systems with older drivers, such as 560.35.03, an instant crash on startup occurs (bug 1978911). This issue does not affect Windows users. Next, the update fixed a web compatibility issue that was causing problems with canvas objects (bug 1978673). The third fix resolves Web Developer Tools crashes when inspecting pages with iframe elements (bug 1975277).

Here is the full changelog from the official documentation.

Fixed a startup crash experienced by some Linux users with outdated NVIDIA drivers.

Fixed a regression that caused canvas objects to be draggable, causing web compatibility issues.

Fixed a crash in the Web Developer Tools panel that could occur when inspecting pages with iframe elements.

Firefox 141.0.2 is currently available from Mozilla's FTP only. It will start rolling out to existing users in a couple of hours. You will be able to get the update by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox or by downloading an installer from the official website. On Windows, Firefox is also available in the Microsoft Store via this link.

In case you missed it, Firefox 141 arrived a few weeks ago with a couple of new features, including AI-powered tab groups, vertical tab improvements, memory optimizations for Linux users, WebGPU support on Windows, and more features for the address bar. You can find full release notes for the update in our dedicated article.