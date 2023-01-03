CES 23: Nvidia outs RTX 4070 Ti, new RTX Video Super Resolution for Microsoft Edge & Chrome

At its CES 2023 keynote today, Nvidia unveiled a new video upscaling technology called "RTX Video Super Resolution". The new technology will work in a way similar to how Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) works in games, and hence, a video will be upscaled from say, 1080p to 2160p or 4K, using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) via the on-board Nvidia Tensor cores.

Nvidia provided a demo of the technology in action which shows the two images, the original 1080p video that has been upscaled to run on a 4K screen, and the other, the same video AI upscaled to 4K using its new RTX Video Super Resolution.

A zoomed in version of the AI upscaled video was also provided and it shows a much more well preserved image compared to a rather blurry one on the non-AI upscaled side.

However, for now at least, the technology is only available on Nvidia RTX 40-series and Nvidia RTX 30-series cards only. This means, Nvidia RTX 2000 series owners are left out and it is possible that the 1st gen Tensor cores are lacking certain features required for the task. In terms of browser support, Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome will be supported starting February 2023.

Nvidia also unveiled the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, which is basically what the "unlaunched" RTX 4080 12GB was. That is, in terms of specifications it is still the same, something which was already confirmed earlier via leaks. However, the silver lining is that the card has been relaunched as the RTX 4070 Ti but with an MSRP that is $100 lower than the $899 4080 12GB, making it potentially more attractive to gamers. It will be available in two days time from January 5th.