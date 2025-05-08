OpenAI launches GitHub "connector" for ChatGPT Deep Research to answer questions about code

OpenAI has introduced a new feature for its ChatGPT deep research tool: a connector that allows it to access and analyze content directly from a user's GitHub repositories. This marks a significant expansion for the AI research agent, moving beyond its initial focus on public web data.

Deep research itself was launched back in February, designed as an agent capable of autonomously tackling multi-step research tasks. It finds, analyzes, and synthesizes information from online sources to produce detailed reports, work that saves considerable time compared to traditional manual research. Following its debut, a lightweight version was made available to free users and those reaching usage limits on paid plans helped increase the accessibility of this capability. The tool relies on advanced reasoning models to understand vast amounts of online content.

Now, with the GitHub connector, Deep Research can access your private or public code, README files, and other documentation in your connected repositories. OpenAI says ChatGPT pulls this live data and analyzes it in real time, so you can ask questions about your codebase or engineering docs. The tool is designed to read, interpret, and cite relevant code snippets or sections from your GitHub content in its responses.

This ability to connect to internal, proprietary data sources like private code is something users had been asking for, according to OpenAI's Head of Business Products, Nate Gonzalez. He wrote in a LinkedIn post about the release:

I often hear that users find ChatGPT’s deep research agent so valuable that they want it to connect to their internal sources, in addition to the web.

He continued:

Connect your repos, ask a question, and ChatGPT will analyze your actual codebase and engineering docs—returning a comprehensive, cited report in minutes.

The GitHub connector is currently in beta. OpenAI is making it available now for Team users and is gradually rolling it out to Plus and Pro users globally, with the exception of users in the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the UK for this phase. Enterprise user access will be announced at a later date.

You can connect your GitHub account to Deep Research either through the tool's composer interface or via the settings menu under "Connected apps." To get started, authorize the ChatGPT connector on GitHub, then choose the specific repositories you want it to access. OpenAI notes that ChatGPT respects existing organizational permissions, so you'll only be able to grant access to repositories you already have permission to view.

Regarding privacy, OpenAI says content from business customers such as ChatGPT Team, Enterprise, Edu, and API users is not used to train models by default. If you're on the Free, Plus, or Pro plan, your content may be used to improve the model only if the "Improve the model for everyone" setting is enabled. You can manage this setting anytime.

It is worth noting that as this feature rolls out, there are a few practical points you should be aware of. After initially connecting, it might take around 5 minutes for repositories to appear in ChatGPT. Private or newly created repositories may require you to reconfigure access via GitHub settings. In some cases, a GitHub administrator might need to approve the connector. In addition to that, repositories might need to be manually indexed on GitHub to be searchable by the connector. You can only search for the names of repositories and cannot search for individual file names directly within ChatGPT using this connector.

You can learn more about the new connector in this support article.