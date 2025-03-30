Forget BYPASSNRO, a new internet/account bypass during Windows 11 installs already exists

This week, Microsoft made it very clear that it wants to block the popular BYPASSNRO workaround, used to skip the internet and Microsoft Account requirement checks during the Windows 11 installation OOBE (initial setup), although thankfully, the script can still be created using Registry edits.

Microsoft has its reasons why it wants people to use a Microsoft Account instead of local accounts. The company explained in detail all about it back in 2024.

Naturally, when things like this happen, enthusiasts go digging for ways to work around such issues. Interestingly, as it turns out, another bypass method had already existed for a while now and it is finally becoming popular.

This new method was discovered by a user ThePineapple and they have also published a detailed step-by-step guide on how to implement it. They explain:

The WinJS-Microsoft-Account-Bypass repo offers a method to skip the Microsoft Account requirement during Windows 11 OOBE. By accessing the Developer Console, users can trigger a hidden local account setup screen. This offline technique works across all Windows 11 versions, including S-Mode, allowing local account creation.

The bypass uses a CXH (cloud experience host) URI (Uniform Resource Identifier) string during the OOBE to invoke the hidden local account setup screen. The detailed guide is given below:

1. Start Windows 11 Setup Begin the Windows 11 Setup Process.

Select your region and keyboard layout. 2. Stop at the Secondary Keyboard Layout Screen When you reach the Secondary Keyboard Layout screen, do not click Skip.

If you accidentally skipped and reached the Network Setup Screen, don't stress. I have a guide in the troubleshooting section. 3. Open the Developer Console Press Ctrl + Shift + J to open the Developer Console.

Your screen will go dark and will appear with a prompt (indicated by a > symbol) at the top left of the screen. 4. Enter the Restart Command Type the following command exactly as shown: WinJS.Application.restart("ms-cxh://LOCALONLY") Note: This command is case-sensitive. You can use Tab-completion to help: After typing WinJS.A, press Tab to auto-complete Application.

After typing res, press Tab to auto-complete restart. 5. Exit the Developer Console After entering the command, press Enter to execute it.

Press Escape to exit the Developer Console and return to the OOBE interface. Note: If the Escape key doesn't close the Console, click anywhere on the screen to ensure the console is focused and then press the key again. 6. Local Account Setup The Secondary Keyboard Layout screen will refresh, and a Windows 10-style local account setup screen will appear.

Enter your desired username, password, and security questions and click Next. 7. Complete the Setup The Setup will go black and will then log you in to your newly created account. Allow Windows 11 a few moments to configure the user.

Continue with the remaining privacy setting prompts.

Once finished, you will have successfully created a local account in Windows 11.

You can view the project here on its GitHub repo.

