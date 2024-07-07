Microsoft backtracks and restores Microsoft Account to Local account switching guide

Microsoft, last month, quietly published several guides as well as system requirements on its official website. These included ones for Wi-Fi 7, printer support, and AutoSR. (It also publicly revealed a new security feature dubbed VBS Enclaves alongside its requirements.)

On the other hand, the guides include how to Save, Use and Manage Windows 11 Passkeys, how to enable TPM and VBS-powered Enhanced Security Sign-in (ESS), and one which talks about passwordless sign-ins using the Microsoft Account (MSA).

On the topic of MSA, Microsoft recently published a guide on how users can switch from a Local account to a Microsoft account on their Windows PC. After posting the guide though, the company also updated it to then include a separate section for migrating from a Microsoft Account to a Local account.

Microsoft posted the guide despite clearly not liking it as it explained in a portion of the article why it still "recommends a Microsoft Account" over a local one. It wrote:

Important: Microsoft recommends using a Microsoft account, not a local account, when signing in to Windows. Using a Microsoft account in Windows allows for seamless integration of Microsoft services, enhanced security, and sync across devices, unlike a local account.

However, sometime later, we noticed that this portion and the entire section which contained the guide for switching from an MSA to a Local account had been deleted.

Perhaps as a result of the backlash, Microsoft has quietly restored the section back. While it is mostly the same, a new section about recovery using a password reset disk has been added.

You can use the Settings app to switch your Microsoft account to a local account. Important: Microsoft recommends using a Microsoft account, not a local account, when signing in to Windows. Using a Microsoft account in Windows allows for seamless integration of Microsoft services, enhanced security, and sync across devices, unlike a local account. In the Settings app on your Windows device, select Accounts > Your info , or use the following shortcut: Your info

Select Sign in with a l ocal account instead . You'll see this link only if you're using a Microsoft account

Type the username, password, and password hint. The username must be different than any others on the device

Select Next, then select Sign out and finish. Sign back in with your new local account Warning: when using a local account, it’s a good idea to create a password reset disk. If you don't do this and then forget your password, you won't be able to recover it.

You can find the guide on this page here on Microsoft's official website.

Aside from this, Microsoft has also published a new guide on how users can reset their MSA as well as local account passwords.