Forza Horizon 5 is out on PlayStation 5 with a big content update

Today is a big day for racing game fans with PlayStation 5 consoles. Microsoft's own Forza Horizon 5, a critically acclaimed hit from PC and Xbox (released in late 2021), is now available on PlayStation 5 in early access. Those who purchased Premium Edition can now jump into the action, and owners of Standard and Deluxe Editions will be able to join on April 29.

Alongside the launch of Forza Horizon 5 on PlayStation 5, Playground Games released a big content update called Horizon Realms. It lets you revive some of the best content updates (called Evolving Worlds) and drive on a brand-new Stadium Track. Also, there are new vehicles to unlock and a fresh Nissan Retro Rides Car Pack to purchase on Steam, Microsoft Store, and PlayStation Store.

Reward cars in Horizon Realms include the following:

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto

2023 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

2018 Lotus Exige Cup 430

2022 Hennessey Mammoth 6x6

Achievement hunters can also unlock 17 new achievements and 45 in-game accolades.

Forza Horizon 5 for PlayStation 5 includes all the previously released content, including two expansions (Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure), Car Pass vehicles, Backstage cars, paid DLC car packs, and additional modes, such as The Eliminator and Hide & Seek. If you are new to the game, you can check out a new blog post on the official Forza website where Playground Games devs offer a starting guide and a few tips on how to get started with the vast open world of Horizon Mexico.

Note that you will have to unlock the Horizon Playlist to access content from the Horizon Realms update. You can do so by completing the opening sequence, one of the available Horizon Stories, and then collecting enough accolades (this can be done by completing in-game events on the map) to unlock three outposts.