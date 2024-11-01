Forza Horizon 5 gets a lot of new Porsche cars, Halo-themed props, and more

Playground Games has announced the next Forza Horizon 5 feature update. It will be available for free for all users and will give them new vehicles, Halo-themed Event Lab props, new soundtracks, fixes, and more.

The Forza Horizon 5 Track Day update is all about Porsche racing cars. During the four-week series, you will be able to earn the following vehicles:

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

2023 Porsche 911 Rallye

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R

Completing a championship in the final season of the update will also earn you the 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo S.

In addition to new cars, the update brings a set of Halo-themed props for Event Lab creations. Creators can use 71 props, such as Covenant Barricade, UNSC Barricade, Energy Shield, Barrel, Health Pack, Covenant Crate, Totem Ring Chunk, and a lot more. Also, there are three Halo soundtracks to make racing more epic. Those include Halo Theme Gungnir Mix (feat. Steve Vai) for the Horizon XS station and Installation 04 and The Trails for the Radio Eterna station.

Here is the list of fixed issues:

Fixed an issue causing player’s level to reset after a match of Hide & Seek

Fixed an issue where game crashes could break a player’s completion streak in Hide & Seek

Fixed an issue in Hide & Seek where sometimes players could cross outside the border area of the Playa Azul Map

Fixed the “Missing Required Keybinds” bug in the Wheel Settings menu

Added the 2021 Toyota GR Yaris to the Homologation Heroes category

Finally, players can nominate their favorite creators for Golden Tank Awards 2024 in four categories: EventLab Creation of the Year, Most Creative Event, Best EventLab Island Event, Best Race Event, and Best Photo Location. Voting will start next month.

The next Forza Horizon 5 update will be announced by the end of November or early December. Look out for some holiday decorations, new reward cars, clothing items, and more.