Forza Horizon 5 'Horizon Realms' update adds new content to the game alongside PS5 launch

In January 2025, when Playground Games announced the end of new playlists in Forza Horizon 5, the studio promised more content for the game. Now, with the launch on PlayStation 5 looming over the horizon (get it?), Playground Games published details about what is coming to the game in April.

The studio calls "Horizon Realms" one of the biggest updates for the game to date. New accolades, new vehicles, a new Stadium Track, Skill Mode, a fresh car pack, and more:

This April, the Horizon Festival evolves with Horizon Realms. This brand-new feature will let players dig into Forza Horizon 5’s history of Evolving World updates. Explore 12 fantastic Evolving World locations: 11 of the best previously limited-time locations and the premiering Stadium Track. Collect new Horizon Realms-exclusive accolades to unlock four new-to-Horizon reward cars. Revisit your favorite environments, or discover them for the first time!

Horizon Realms will bring back some of the user-favorite locations from the previous updates. Look out for the following 11 spots on the map:

Stunt Park

Ice Rink

Oval Track

Summer Party

Neon Airstrip

Día de Muertos

Winter Wonderland

Lunar Drift Arena

Retrowave Highway

Cars and Coffee

Stadium Maze

Each location will have five additional accolades to unlock (various tasks to complete in-game), which you will be able to track on the new Accolade tab. Also, the game will let you earn some of the accolades you might have previously missed.

Another addition is the brand-new Stadium Track and the Horizon Stadium Circuit.

As for the new cars, everyone will get a chance to earn the following new-to-the-game vehicles:

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto

2023 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

2018 Lotus Exige Cup 430

2022 Hennessey Mammoth 6x6

Also, a new car pack will be available for purchase on April 25. It will offer gamers four retro Nissan vehicles: the 1989 Nissan Pao, 1991 Nissan Figaro, 1989 Nissan Scargo, and 1987 Nissan Be-1. The pack will cost $4.99 and be available for purchase on April 25.

Finally, Forza Horizon 5 now has a release date on PlayStation 5. You can preorder the game, which will be available on April 29. It will offer a 60 FPS Performance mode and a 30 FPS Quality mode. Owners of the PlayStation 5 Pro will benefit from better visual fidelity and ray-traced car reflections in Quality mode.

Those preordering Premium Edition will get to play the game four days earlier, on April 25. Every preorder, regardless of the edition, gets you the 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE, 5,000 Forzathon Points, and 5 Backstage Passes for purchasing hard-to-find cars.

You can read more about Horizon Realms in a post on the official Forza website.