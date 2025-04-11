Fresh Google Pixel Watch 4 leak suggests it might finally get wireless charging upgrade

image by 91mobiles

Google is speculated to launch the successor to its Pixel Watch 3 later this year. Based on a fresh leak, the Pixel Watch 4 is expected to offer some under-the-hood upgrades. While the launch is still some time away, a reliable leaker has shared multiple renders of the upcoming smartwatch.

The leaks, courtesy of reliable leaker OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, give us a good look at the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 4. Based on the images, the smartwatch looks identical to the Pixel Watch 3, retaining its circular design. However, the screen bezels look slightly slimmer compared to the predecessor.

One of the images highlights that the back of the purported Pixel Watch 4 doesn't have the four pins found on the previous model. This could mean that Google is finally adding wireless charging support. The current Pixel Watch 3 charges using a USB-C magnetic charger.

image by 91mobiles

Also, the images show two buttons on both sides of the speaker, which is positioned on the left side of the watch. There is no information on the function of these buttons. Reportedly, the Pixel Watch 4 measures 14.3mm in thickness, which is thicker than the Pixel Watch 3's 12.3mm.

While there is no clarity about the added thickness, there are chances that the Pixel Watch 4 will be getting a bigger battery. Additionally, the Pixel Watch 4 is expected to launch in two sizes—41mm and 45mm—just like the Pixel Watch 3.

image by 91mobiles

The purported Pixel Watch 4 is shown in its black color, and there is speculation that more color options will be available. The Pixel Watch 3, on the other hand, is available in matte black aluminum, silver aluminum, champagne gold aluminum, and polished silver aluminum cases, with different watch band colors to match the case with.