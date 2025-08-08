Latest leak spills potential details about the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 4

Google is set to officially unveil the Pixel 10 series and the Pixel Watch 4 on August 20. The company shared a teaser video on YouTube, confirming the date and the devices. While details about the Pixel 10 have been emerging frequently, a new leak provides information about the upcoming Google smartwatch.

Reliable leaker Evan Blass has shared multiple images, appearing to be promotional materials, on the social media platform X. The images allegedly hint at what the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 4, the latest Wear OS smartwatch from the company, could have in store.

First up, Google Pixel Watch 4 will come with Gemini integration, which means it will be the default assistant going forward. As per the leak, the smartwatch will come in two sizes: 45mm and 41mm, similar to its predecessor.

Both variants are purported to feature Google's Actua 360 display that can hit a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, allowing for better outdoor visibility, even in extreme sunlight. While the actual battery capacity isn't revealed, the 41mm Pixel Watch 4 is tipped to offer up to 30 hours of battery life, whereas the 45mm watch will offer up to 40 hours of juice. This includes the AOD (Always On Display) enabled.

Charging is also getting a boost by 25% with the Quick Charge Dock. The Google Pixel Watch 4 will come with 40+ exercise modes, ECG, SpO2, breathing rate, heart rate variability, dual-frequency GPS, and loss of pulse detection. Google will also be offering two years of LTE data for free via Google Fi Wireless service on the purchase of the LTE model.

The 45mm variant of the Pixel Watch 4 is rumored to be launched in three colors, while the 41mm is shown to have an extra color.

Images via Evan Blass on X