FromSoftware's next project is The Duskbloods, and it's a Switch 2 exclusive

FromSoftware hasn't gone the exclusive route for its games for some time now, with 2015's Bloodborne being the last release that refused to release on other platforms than PlayStation. However, that is changing. Today, the Elden Ring maker announced The Duskbloods, a brand-new action game that will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2.

The game's debut trailer can be watched below, and Bloodborne fans may already see some similarities with the style and atmosphere being shown. Unfortunately, it's not a sequel or even connected to that Soulslike universe. FromSoftware has confirmed that this is a brand-new IP it's exploring, and in a new genre.

Described as an "online multiplayer action game," The Duskbloods seems to be going for the extraction shooter landscape, just without the shooting parts. The PvPvE will have eight players battling in a blood-frenzied fantasy world.

"Developed for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, 'THE DUSKBLOODS' is a PvPvE title with online multiplayer at its core, where up to 8 players vie for supremacy among themselves and against challenging foes," explains the developer in a press release. "Play as the 'Bloodsworn', a group that has transcended human strength thanks to their special blood, and throw yourself into a violent fray for 'First Blood' as the twilight of humanity approaches."

The Duskbloods currently has a broad 2026 release date attached to it, with the game slated to land exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 console. It's unclear how long this exclusivity period will last for the multiplayer title. If it takes the same route as Bloodborne, players on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation may not want to hold their breath for a port.

Interestingly, this is the second multiplayer game coming out of FromSoftware. The studio's Elden Ring Nightreign is coming out later this year with a focus on cooperative play and rogue-like elements.