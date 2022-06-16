Games with Gold: Project Highrise and Raskulls are now free

The final wave of June Games with Gold has arrived, bringing Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers two more games to add to their libraries for no extra charge. The bonus games follow the schedule from the original announcement, this time bringing Project Highrise: Architect's Edition and Raskulls.

Backward compatibility ensures that multiple Xbox console generations can play these titles. As such, Project Highrise is playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, while Raskulls comes to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, in addition to the Xbox 360.

Find the store links to directly claim the two games below:

Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition (Xbox One)

Your job as the architect and developer is to build world-famous skyscrapers that will be the envy of the entire city, masterpieces of art and engineering. But a skyscraper is more than just steel and glass, it’s an intricate ecosystem, full of people that live and work in the building.

Raskulls (Xbox 360)

Raskulls is a bone-shakingly crazy action platformer for Xbox Live Arcade! Embark on an action-packed adventure in the Raskulls Mega Quest, starring the lovable yet completely self-centred King, tough-but-fair Bonesaw and the unlikely hero Dragon.

For those who missed it, the last Games with Gold Xbox One freebie Aven Colony is still available for subscribers to claim, with its promotion set to be replaced by a new title in two weeks when the July waves arrive. An announcement regarding the next titles should land any day now.

Keep in mind Xbox 360 games claimed from Games with Gold promotions continue being available even if the Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscription is discontinued. However, Xbox One games are only playable while the Microsoft account has an active subscription to one of those.