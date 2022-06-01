Games with Gold: Super Meat Boy and Aven Colony are now free

It has been less than a day since Microsoft revealed the June Games with Gold, and thanks to it being a late announcement, the first wave of the bonus games selection is already available. As part of the bi-weekly promotion, Aven Colony and Super Meat Boy have now become free for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

The two games have backward compatibility support, making them playable natively on newer consoles also. This means Aven Colony is playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, while Super Meat Boy takes it further by being available on Xbox 360 in addition to the aforementioned systems.

The links below can be used to directly claim the two games:

Aven Colony: Available June 1 to 30

Discover Aven Prime - an alien planet of deserts, tundras, and jungles light years from earth. Aven Colony puts you in charge of humanity's first extrasolar settlement, where you build and expand your small colonies into massive, sprawling cities while dealing with the challenges faced when settling on a new world.

Super Meat Boy: Available June 1 to 15

Super Meat Boy is a tough as nails platformer where you play as an animated cube of meat who's trying to save his girlfriend (who happens to be made of bandages) from an evil fetus in a jar wearing a tux.

While June is here, May Games with Gold aren't finished completely just yet either. The Xbox One game, The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk, is yet to go away as a bonus game. This promotion will end on May 15 to make way for Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition from the yet to arrive second wave of June.

As always, keep in mind that Xbox 360 games claimed via Gold promotions will remain available even after the halting the subscription. However, any claimed Xbox One games are only playable while the account is Gold active either via Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.