June Games with Gold bring Aven Colony, Super Meat Boy, and more

Microsoft has waited until the last day of May to announce the upcoming June Games with Gold lineup. As usual, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members are gaining four bonus games for being subscribed. The titles are split into two parts, with one wave arriving at the start of the month and one in the middle.

Both waves contain an Xbox One and an Xbox 360 game each, and thanks to backward compatibility support, all of them are playable on the last-generation Xbox One family as well as the Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Find the announced titles and their availability information below:

Aven Colony: Available June 1 to 30

Discover Aven Prime - an alien planet of deserts, tundras, and jungles light years from earth. Aven Colony puts you in charge of humanity's first extrasolar settlement, where you build and expand your small colonies into massive, sprawling cities while dealing with the challenges faced when settling on a new world.

Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition: Available June 16 to July 15

Your job as the architect and developer is to build world-famous skyscrapers that will be the envy of the entire city, masterpieces of art and engineering. But a skyscraper is more than just steel and glass, it’s an intricate ecosystem, full of people that live and work in the building.

Super Meat Boy: Available June 1 to 15

Super Meat Boy is a tough as nails platformer where you play as an animated cube of meat who's trying to save his girlfriend (who happens to be made of bandages) from an evil fetus in a jar wearing a tux.

Raskulls: Available June 16 to 30

Raskulls is a bone-shakingly crazy action platformer for Xbox Live Arcade! Embark on an action-packed adventure in the Raskulls Mega Quest, starring the lovable yet completely self-centred King, tough-but-fair Bonesaw and the unlikely hero Dragon.

There is almost no time left, but active Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members who missed the last Games with Gold wave from May can still try to claim their copies of Viva Piñata Party Animals, Yoku’s Island Express, if they are fast enough. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members also have a packed first week of June as Microsoft revealed the upcoming title injections to Game Pass today.