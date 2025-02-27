GeForce NOW gaining support for Halo: MCC, Split Fiction, AC Shadows, inZOI, and more

Nvidia is almost done adding more games to its cloud gaming service GeForce NOW in February, so it has now revealed what's incoming in March as well. March is bringing some major games to the service, including Split Fiction, Assassin's Creed Shadows, Killing Floor 3, inZOI, and much more.

For the last week of February, though, Nvidia revealed a surprise addition from Microsoft's camp. This includes support for Halo: The Master Chief Collection across Steam and Xbox, letting players jump into Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4 straight from the cloud.

Here are the games added to GeForce NOW this week:

Balatro (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

The Evil Within 2 (Epic Games Store, Steam, and Xbox available on PC Game Pass)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Murky Divers (Steam)

Somerville (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

At the same time, here are the games incoming to the service in March 2025:

Dragonkin: The Banished (New release on Steam Mar. 6)

Split Fiction (New release on EA App and Steam, Mar. 6)

Split Fiction: Friend’s Pass (New release on EA App and Steam, Mar. 6 App)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows (New release on Steam and Ubisoft Connect, Mar. 20)

Wreckfest 2 (New release on Steam, Mar. 20)

Killing Floor 3 (New Release on Steam, Mar. 25)

Atomfall (New release on Steam and Xbox available on PC Game Pass, Mar. 27)

The First Berserker: Khazan (New Release on Steam, Mar. 27

inZOI (New release on Steam, Mar. 28)

City Transport Simulator: Tram (Steam)

Dave the Diver (Steam)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II (Steam)

Motor Town: Behind The Wheel (Steam)

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (Steam)

Keep in mind that unlike subscription services like Game Pass, a copy of a game must be owned by the GeForce NOW member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing. Expect the next GeForce NOW supported games list expansion announcement next Thursday, March 6.