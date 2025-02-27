A former Microsoft engineer recently took it to X to share some tips and tricks about activating Windows 11 without paying the company a single penny (yes, pirating). While it was definitely a bit awkward to see a Windows engineer pedaling piracy to a couple of hundreds of subscribers, even more odd is that Microsoft's own Copilot is not shy about telling you how to pirate Windows.

Users on Reddit noticed that learning about pirating Windows using Copilot is surprisingly easy. In the early days of the chatbot saga, some tried to use ChatGPT to generate Windows activation keys, but those efforts were rather unsuccessful (not the case with Windows 95). Now, however, Copilot gives clear, simple, and straightforward answers about pirating Windows with third-party scripts. All it takes is asking nicely.

When I asked Copilot about it, the assistant gave me direct links to a GitHub repository that can activate Windows 11 with just two clicks. I even asked it to explain it in more detail, to which I received a pretty detailed guide.

Of course, Copilot's response is nothing extraordinary by itself. They are not some previously unknown knowledge about pirating Windows. These scripts have been around for quite a while—all Copilot does is relay that information to you. What is interesting is that Microsoft does not seem to care about this and won't bother censoring Copilot in question like this.

Such behavior further backs the theory that Microsoft does not give a single bit, whether you buy Windows 11 or pirate it. The goal is to convert as many people as possible to Windows and then earn money by selling other products or ads (Windows 11 is chockful of them nowadays, even though the OS costs $199).

Whether to buy or pirate Windows 11 is up to you, but should you raise a black flag, always keep in mind the potential risks of running third-party scripts and activators. These are a common way to scam users and infect their PCs with malware, so beware. You can also ask Copilot about that and even have a real-life conversation with it since Copilot Voice and Think Deeper are now available for free and without limits to all.