You can grab the Apple AirTags 4-pack at its lowest price ever with 31% discount

If you hate losing your car keys, wallet, or other important items, then you may be glad to know that the Apple AirTags 4-pack has dropped to its lowest price ever on Amazon US. Currently, the Apple AirTag 4-Pack is available for $67.99—a 31% discount over its original list price of $99.

The Apple AirTag can be attached to any item and can be used to track them. You can use the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad to track the lost item. The AirTags also come with a built-in speaker that you can chime using the Find My app to easily locate your belongings.

The tracking device makes use of Ultra Wideband technology and hundreds of millions of Apple devices in the vicinity to track lost items. If any one of the Apple AirTag's batteries runs out, you can easily replace it with a CR2032 battery.

Setting up an AirTag is quite easy and is usually a one-tap setup. However, before hitting the buy button, ensure that you are in the Apple eco-system, and by that, we mean that the Apple AirTag works only with Apple devices. Here are the specific system requirements that you might want to go over:

Requires iPhone SE, iPhone 6s or later, or iPod touch (7th generation) with iOS 14.5 or later, or iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air 2 or later, or iPad mini 4 or later with iPadOS 14.5 or later.

You can purchase the 4-pack Apple AirTags from the below purchase link:

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.