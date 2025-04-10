GeForce NOW gains support for Commandos: Origins, The Talos Principle: Reawakened, and more

Nvidia has just announced what the newest additions to its GeForce NOW supported list are. The cloud gaming service adds support for more and more games every week, letting subscribers play their owned games on a wide variety of devices. Today, the company revealed games like South of Midnight Standard Edition, Commandos: Origins, Diablo III on Game Pass, and more.

While Microsoft's latest first-party release, South of Midnight, also appeared on last week's GeForce NOW announcement, this time it's for the standard edition release that's available across Steam as well as Game Pass subscriptions. Read our review of the Xbox platformer here.

Meanwhile, the real-time tactics experience bringing back the retro series, Commandos: Origins, as well as the remaster of the classic puzzle game, The Talos Principle, are both brand-new releases gaining GeForce NOW support as well.

Here are the latest games that are supported by GeForce NOW:

South of Midnight (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, April 8)

(New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, April 8) Commandos: Origins (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, April 9)

(New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, April 9) The Talos Principle: Reawakened (New release on Steam, April 10)

(New release on Steam, April 10) Backrooms: Escape Together (Steam)

(Steam) Diablo III (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) Sultan’s Game (Steam)

Expect the next announcement of GeForce NOW-supported titles to arrive next Thursday, April 17. As announced earlier this month, later in April, Nvidia has plans to add support for games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Aimlabs, Sunderfolk, ContractVille, and more

As always, keep in mind that unlike subscription services like Game Pass, a copy of a game must be owned by the GeForce NOW member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing via Nvidia's cloud servers.