Leaked Nvidia 5060 Ti Geekbench score vs 4060 Ti may not be as bad as it seems

According to reports, AMD is apparently looking to populate the entire GPU segment from the 9070 series down to the 9060 series with its already available 9070 (XT) and upcoming 9060 (XT) series cards; and in the middle of its stack, the company is purportedly planning a 9070 GRE 12GB graphics card. Team Red is likely looking to neutralize the upcoming RTX 5060 (Ti) threat that GeForce has coming.

Today, thanks to leaked Geekbench scores, we get an idea of what to expect from them. The leak is that of an RTX 5060 Ti, and it has scored 146234 points in OpenCL and 140147 in Vulkan compute. In contrast, the current-gen RTX 4060 Ti is able to put up around 130,000 points in OpenCL and 122,000 points in Vulkan. Thus, the new 50-series GPU is 14.37% and 12.58% better than last gen in the two compute APIs, respectively.

We can get an idea of how well this will translate to gaming performance by heading over to similar leaks of the past. The RTX 5090 vs the 4090 showed 37.05% better throughput on Vulkan and a much lower 15.87% improvement on OpenCL.

Per TechPowerUp's numbers, it looks like the Vulkan compute performance is much closer to the gaming output of the 5090 as it is ~35% better than the 4090. Thus, projecting the same for the RTX 5060 Ti, we could be looking at 13-14% better gaming than on the 4060 Ti.

While this does appear disappointing for a gen-on-gen upgrade (Deja Vu!), there could be a bit of a silver lining too. A report suggests that Nvidia is looking to price the card lower than what it had pegged the 4060 Ti at. Chinese outlet IT Home has reported that Nvidia is looking at $429 for the 16GB 5060 Ti and $379 for the 8GB VRAM variant. In case you can't recall, the 4060 Ti 16GB was $499 and the 4060 Ti 8GB was $399.

At the price, such performance may be much more acceptable, though we still need to wait for the actual performance and prices of the cards. Hopefully, we will see some real price wars between the two GPU behemoths soon.

Source: Geekbench (link1, link2)