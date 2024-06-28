GitHub Copilot Enterprise can now assist with pull requests, discussions, and files

GitHub has just announced the June update to Copilot Enterprise. The company said that the assistant can now help you answer questions about pull requests, discussions, and recent changes to files. The company also took the opportunity to remind users that Copilot Enterprise is now available in Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code.

With the ability to read pull requests, Copilot can give you an overview of the changes you don't need to decipher what it's trying to change. To get a summary of a pull request, just go to the pull request tab on GitHub.com and ask Copilot something like "Tell me about this pull request." Obviously, you can get more creative than that.

Another important feature of GitHub is discussions where users come together to discuss issues and their solutions, these can sometimes run on making it difficult to find solutions. Now, you can navigate to a discussion and get Copilot to give you a summary.

Finally, by opening a file on GitHub, you can ask Copilot about what has changed recently. If you're opening a file you're unfamiliar with, you can ask Copilot to explain it so you know what it's doing.

Aside from these brand-new changes, GitHub also reminded users that Copilot Enterprise features are available in Visual Studio Code and Visual Studio 17.11 Preview 2 or later. Some things you can do include getting answers from across your entire codebase in Visual Studio and getting answers sourced from the web through Copilot.

You can learn more about asking questions about pull requests, asking questions in discussions, and asking questions about files in GitHub Docs if you need more help leveraging these new features.

Source: GitHub