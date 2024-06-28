Amazon Clinic becomes Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit and reduces costs

Amazon has scrapped the Amazon Clinic branding and now offers those telehealth services as part of Amazon One Medical, specifically under the Pay-per-visit option. The company said that the service is cheaper now with messaging visits costing $29 and video visits costing $49.

The company said that Pay-per-visit is available through Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app and patients can buy a one-off appointment for 30 or more common health conditions such as acne, COVID-19, and ED. It is positioning this offering to customers who do not live near an Amazon One Medical office and for those who already have another primary care provider and just want quick access to a doctor.

Unfortunately, if you have health insurance, that won't cover your Pay-per-visit appointments but it will accept payments from Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Health Savings Accounts (HSA). In video calls, customers will get information in real-time and for those who use messaging, the clinician will review the information and ask any follow-up questions before sending a personalized treatment plan.

If you want more comprehensive coverage, then Amazon One Medical also offers Membership which is a primary care option with a team on call when you need them. With this option, you have access to "well visits" and preventative screenings to make sure you're in tip-top condition as well as management for conditions like diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, irritable bowel syndrome, migraines, and more.

Explaining more about what you do and don't get with Membership, Amazon says:

"One Medical Membership’s 24/7 on-demand virtual care includes video chats and easy in-app Treat Me Now services for immediate needs and common concerns like cold and flu, skin issues, allergies, and more—all at no extra cost. Members can also use the One Medical app to message their care team, access their health records, manage prescriptions, and easily book same and next-day remote or in-office appointments at 150+ locations across the U.S. Scheduled remote and in-person appointments, as well as drop-in lab services, are not covered by the membership fee and billed to insurance or paid out-of-pocket."

Amazon One Medical Membership is available to customers for $199 per year. If you're a Prime member, you can secure it for just $99 per year. Prime members can also add family members at a discounted rate of just $66 per year.

Source: Amazon