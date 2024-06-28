Microsoft fixes Edge crashes and printing issues in the latest update

There is an important new update for Microsoft Edge in the Stable Channel. Version 126.0.2592.81 has arrived with fixes for browser crashes when using long drop-down lists, printing issues, and security vulnerabilities. Here is the official changelog:

Version 126.0.2592.81: June 27, 2024 Fixed various bugs and performance issues, improved reliability. Improved reliability Fixed a browser crash that occurred when a user interacted with a drop-down list with over 1,000 items. Fixes Resolved an issue that affected printing after scrolling down a webpage. This fix adjusts for scroll offset when printing.

Security updates in Microsoft Edge 126.0.2592.81 include six patches, two of which are for remote code execution vulnerabilities (one of critical severity):

CVE-2024-35260 : Microsoft Dataverse Remote Code Execution Vulnerability (Security severity: critical)

: Microsoft Dataverse Remote Code Execution Vulnerability (Security severity: critical) CVE-2024-34122 : Microsoft Edge Remote Code Execution Vulnerability (Security severity: moderate)

: Microsoft Edge Remote Code Execution Vulnerability (Security severity: moderate) CVE-2024-6290 : Use after free in Dawn in Google Chrome prior to 126.0.6478.126 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)

CVE-2024-6291 : Use after free in Swiftshader in Google Chrome prior to 126.0.6478.126 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)

CVE-2024-6292 : Use after free in Dawn in Google Chrome prior to 126.0.6478.126 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)

CVE-2024-6293: Use after free in Dawn in Google Chrome prior to 126.0.6478.126 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)

To update to the latest Microsoft Edge release, head to Menu > Help and Feedback > About Microsoft Edge or the edge://settings/help page. You can also continue using the browser as is, and it will update itself automatically in the background (if it has not done that already).