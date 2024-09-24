GitHub Enterprise Cloud will offer data residency starting with the European Union

GitHub announced today that GitHub Enterprise Cloud will offer data residency support, starting with the European Union on October 29, 2024. Data residency allows enterprise customers to control where their data is stored. With this new feature, GitHub Enterprise Cloud customers can store their critical data in their preferred region.

For now, GitHub will support data residency in the European Union region, but it will be expanded to other regions, including Australia, Asia, and Latin America in the future. Additionally, this data residency offering will be available only to customers with a dedicated GitHub or Microsoft account representative at this time.

GitHub Enterprise Cloud with data residency will offer improved user control, allowing enterprises to manage and control user accounts and unique namespaces specific to a company on ghe.com, isolated from the open-source cloud. Since the GitHub team has built this new capability based on the industry-leading capabilities of Microsoft Azure, GitHub Enterprise Cloud customers will be able to enjoy improved availability and support for zone-based business continuity and disaster recovery.

GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke said the following regarding GitHub Enterprise Cloud's new data residency support:

"In light of the mounting importance of data residency needs, there is a clear desire for organizations to have more control over where their most valuable asset, their code, is stored. GitHub recognizes this pressing need, and on October 29, we will offer the ability for all organizations to store their code in the EU. The timing is crucial as organizations in the EU and across the world are racing to empower their software developers with AI at every step to get ahead and win in the global market. With the data residency feature of GitHub Enterprise Cloud, we will enable every organization in the EU with the data governance they need to embark on their AI transformation journey with our end-to-end, Copilot-powered developer platform. By doing so, we aim to accelerate digital transformation and economic growth in the EU and across the planet."

GitHub's new data residency support is a significant step towards addressing the growing need for data sovereignty and control. This move will likely strengthen GitHub's position in the enterprise market.