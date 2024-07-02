Going incognito on the Google app may become easier in the future

Going incognito on the current stable version of the Google app is a bit lengthy. You need to tap on your profile picture and then tap on the "New Chrome Incognito tab" button to go ahead with your private browsing session.

However, it seems like Google could make it easier for users to access the incognito tab in the Google app. According to the code sleuth Assemble Debug (via Android Authority), the latest beta version of the Google app includes a dedicated incognito button right in the search bar.

The new incognito button appears as soon as you start typing into the search bar. The incognito button was spotted in the latest Google app beta version 15.26.34.29.arm64. As per Android Authority, the feature was working for them, but it would make browsing privately by incognito more convenient within the Google app.

Notably, this isn't the only change that was discovered in the latest Google app beta version. Google is also trying to make the look of the tabs at the bottom of the screen more simple. Google reportedly wants to achieve that by removing the text from the tabs located in the bottom bar.

This means you will no longer see text like Home, Search, or Saved underneath the tab icons in the bottom bar. While the tabs at the bottom look cleaner and go with the simple UI that Google wants to achieve, there is no clarity on whether this feature will arrive for the public anytime soon.

Moreover, the APK teardown posts predict the features and services that are currently under testing, and they may or may not make it to the official stable version of the app. It is dependent on Google and how they receive the feature's response from beta users.

Let us know your thoughts about the dedicated incognito button in the search bar and whether or not you liked the implementation.