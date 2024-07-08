Google Play Store to make it easier to view app ratings for different devices

Google has made a lot of changes to the Play Store in the recent past. The Play Store currently shows app ratings for different apps on the app market, with dedicated icons highlighting different devices, including tablets and Chromebooks.

The dedicated buttons, when tapped, show ratings for different devices. However, it seems like Google will soon introduce a new tweak that would simplify viewing app ratings for different devices.

According to the latest APK Teardown post (via Android Authority), code sleuth AssembleDebug has spotted a new app ratings feature. The new feature was spotted inside the Google Play Store app version 41.7.16-31, which shows app ratings by different form factors.

Currently, the Play Store shows ratings for an app for a device when you tap on the dedicated icon, i.e., phone, Chromebook, tablet, etc. But with the new change spotted in the latest Play Store beta version, the app ratings are displayed alongside the dedicated device buttons. This means that the new change negates the need to tap on the device buttons or chips to view ratings for that particular device.

This may not be a big change, but it is a welcome tweak that saves a few taps and a few seconds for the user. The ratings are next to the device chip, and you can tap on a different device to know the app rating for it. Do note that this feature was spotted in a beta version of the Play Store app. Meaning that this isn't available to all users.

Moreover, the feature was spotted in an APK Teardown. So, there is no clarity as to whether Google will make the feature available in the future or not. Google may remove the tweak and keep it as is.

Let us know what you think about this new app rating tweak in the Play Store, and would you like Google to roll out the feature for everyone?