Capcom confirms that a new Resident Evil game is in development

It's not exactly a surprise to hear this news, but at least it's now official. During the end of its Capcom Next streaming event, the publisher confirmed that a new mainline game in its hit Resident Evil franchise is in development.

The official reveal came near the end of the event, as posted on YouTube, Capcom confirmed that Koshi Nakanishi, who previously was the director for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, would be in charge of the new game.

The video has Nakanishi quoted as saying:

We are making a new Resident Evil. It was really difficult to figure out what to do after 7. But I found it, and to be honest it feels substantial. I can't share any details just yet, but I hope you're excited for the day I can.

While that's all he and Capcom revealed about the next Resident Evil game, the port for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard for Apple's iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices is now available on the App Store. You can play the opening parts of this port of the game for free. The base game will cost $19.99, and its DLC pack will cost another $20.

Capcom's last game in the Resident Evil series was Resident Evil Village. The game was both a critical and sales hit when it launched in 2021. By March 2024, the game had sold a total of 10 million units and counting.

Capcom Next also announced Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster would launch on September 19 for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X and S platforms. It will boost the graphics for the satirical open-world zombie action game with improved character models, textures, and lighting, along with a few new features like auto-saving, improvements in its controls, some user interface changes, and much more.