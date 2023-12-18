NordVPN launches a native VPN app for Apple TV

NordVPN announced that it has launched a native VPN app for Apple TV. The Cupertino giant added support for VPN apps with tvOS 17 this year, and services like ExpressVPN and PureVPN have already released their dedicated VPN apps for Apple TV.

We’re thrilled to announce that our NordVPN app is now available directly on Apple TV. In our efforts to make online privacy easily available to all users, we’ve designed a version of our app specifically for tvOS 17. It’s already in the App Store, easy to download and use.

One of the reasons why people use VPN services is to dodge geofencing on streaming services and watch movies and TV shows that are unavailable in their area. For instance, they can access the catalog available in their home country while traveling abroad.

Having dedicated VPN apps for Apple TV relieves users from experimenting with workarounds such as setting up a VPN on their router. You simply download the NordVPN for tvOS app from the App Store and sign in with your credentials to get started or create a new account if you don't have one.

You can click on the "Quick Connect" button to let the app automatically connect to the closest and fastest server in your area. If you want to go specific, you can also choose to connect to a server that's located in a particular country or city.

NordVPN says it has over 5,200 servers spread across 60 countries. The VPN service was first introduced in 2012, and its apps are already available for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS, among various platforms.

It encrypts data and uses the home-baked protocol NordLynx protocol to ensure speedy connections over VPN. Just like smartphones and computers, NordVPN can hide your Apple TV IP address and route your online traffic through its servers to safeguard it from potential exploits.