Google adds support for Fitbit, Samsung Health, and more on the new Health Connect Beta app

Google has announced a beta app for Health Connect that ensures users have control over their data and lets them manage which apps can access it.

Earlier this year, Google and Samsung partnered to launch Health Connect. It was unveiled at I/O 2022 as an Android API supporting more than 50 data types, including body measurement, nutrition, and more. The company's latest announcement shares a list of fitness and wellness apps that are now supported by Health Connect.

The platforms Google mentions are:

Oura

MyFitnessPal: Calorie Counter

Fitbit

Samsung Health

Flo Ovulation & Period Tracker

Google Fit: Activity Tracking

Outdooractive: Hiking & Biking

Lifesum: Healthy Eating & Diet

Proov Insight

Dexcom

Weight Watchers (WW)

Peloton

The Chief Technology Officer of MyFitnessPal, Jason Peterson stated:

"With Health Connect APIs, our engineers were able to easily adapt their existing architecture in order to read and write user health data such as nutrition, hydration, exercise, and steps. With this integration, we're now able to consume data from any 3rd party application that also writes to Health Connect, expanding our users' choices while allowing them more flexibility to grant granular permissions about which data they want to share"

According to Google, the integrations allow users to obtain more holistic data, for example, the integration of Peloton and Health Connect lets users sync their workout statistics and get credit for it on apps like Oura. Furthermore, due to a standardized schema, apps can read raw data of over 40 data types from the Health Connect app; Health Connect offers 40 data types across six categories: Activity, Cycle tracking, Body measurement, Nutrition, Vitals, and Sleep. It also eliminates the need of developers to maintain multiple API connections.

Google is also offering users granular controls allowing them to manage app permissions, whereas developers can access a permissions management hub and a granular permission user interface (UI) eliminating the need to design permission management UIs. Individuals can access these benefits through the Health Connect app on Play Store starting today.