Samsung and Google partner up to build Health Connect

Google and Samsung have teamed up to build Health Connect, an Android API and platform that enables developers and consumers to utilize centralized fitness data. The idea is to offer a single interface through which developers can read and write data and for consumers to easily manage it.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch experiences are being designed to leverage from the new solution. The company's Executive VP TaeJong Jay Yang noted that:

We’re thrilled that Samsung and Google are working together to fulfill this need with a new solution, Health Connect. Just announced at Google I/O, developers now have access to a single set of APIs that enable the creation of fitness and health experiences. With the new Health Connect API, users will have a comprehensive set of controls to manage their health and fitness data across apps.

Health Connect currently supports over 50 types of data including physical activity, body measurement, menstrual cycle tracking, nutrition, sleep, and vitals. It also offers on-device storage with rigorous privacy controls in place.

It is important to note that since Samsung is partnering with Google on this initiative, its Samsung Health platform will adopt Health Connect APIs later this year. If you're a developer, you can find out more about the platform here.