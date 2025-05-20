Google AI Overviews reaches 1.5 billion monthly users, expanded to 200 countries

Google is making a ton of announcements at its I/O 2025 annual developer conference and some of them are about its generative AI summarization tool called AI Overviews.

During the official keynote, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told the audience that AI Overviews has reached 1.5 billion active users monthly. AI Overviews is a part of Google Search and designed to explain complex user queries. The feature makes it easy to quickly find information on the web and answers more detailed questions that's out of the scope for regular Google Search.

AI-generated summaries appear at the top of Google Search results for many queries, offering quick and concise answers after pulling data from multiple sources. AI Overviews was launched at last year's Google I/O and received multiple updates over the months. However, AI Overviews landed in hot waters after suggesting controversial answers to the users. In one instance, the AI tool suggested using glue to stick cheese to pizza.

Google announced at its developer conference that AI Overviews has now expanded its reach to over 200 countries. The AI tool is available in more than 40 languages with newly added support for Chinese, Arabic, Malay, Urdu, and more.

The US and India are the biggest markets for AI Overviews, where it's "driving over 10% increase in usage of Google for the types of queries that show AI Overviews." Google suggests people become repeat users once they start using the feature and said that AI Overviews in the US now uses a custom version of Gemini 2.5 to tackle even harder questions.

Google also launched AI Mode in the past, which builds on top of AI Overviews to offer advanced reasoning and deeper exploration in a conversational experience. The feature was being tested as part of Search Labs but Google announced its general availability in the US.

AI Mode in Search will appear on desktop and in the Google app's search bar over the coming weeks. It's also powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.5, similar to AI Overviews.