Google announces incorporation of Gemini AI into glasses and headsets

Google has announced that its AI assistant, Gemini, will be brought to Android XR-enabled headsets and glasses. The revelation follows Google's prior announcement that Gemini would soon be incorporated into TVs, cars, smartwatches and XR headsets.

Android XR, Google's extended-reality operating system, will power Samsung's upcoming Galaxy XR Headset, codenamed Project Moohan. The operating system will also be incorporated into Samsung-developed smart glasses. At Google's annual I/O developer conference, the company announced the addition of Gemini into Android XR-powered headsets and glasses. A preview at the conference showed how Gemini could be used for augmented reality features such as live subtitle translations of conversations. The company writes:

Today's sneak peek showed how Android XR glasses will work in real-world scenarios, including messaging friends, making appointments, asking for turn-by-turn directions, taking photos and more. We even demoed live language translation between two people, showing the potential for these glasses to break down language barriers — giving you subtitles for the real world.

The tech giant is committed to the style and wearability of XR-enabled glasses, announcing partnerships with eywear companies Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. Google also plans to collaborate with more brands such as Kering Eyewear. Through its collaboration with Samsung, Google looks to foster the development of Android XR-enabled tech accessible by making Android XR software and reference hardware platforms available to developers later this year.

News of Gemini incorporation into Android XR glasses and headsets comes in the wake of the continued rollout of Meta AI in Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which have their own live translation feature. Meta also recently announced its upcoming premium Hypernova smart glasses which feature a monocular screen. Apple, meanwhile, appears to be falling behind the curve in the smart glasses industry, having scrapped its own artificial reality glasses project in February of this year.