Google announces AI Ultra plan that costs $249.99/month

Google already offers a premium AI plan called Gemini Advanced that costs $19.99/month. Gemini Advanced provides access to the latest and greatest AI models, 2TB of cloud storage, and some exclusive features. At Google I/O, Google today announced Google AI Ultra, a new ultra-premium AI subscription plan that will offer the highest usage limits and access to their most capable models and premium features.

This new ultra-premium Google AI Ultra is already available in the U.S. for $249.99/month. If you are new to Gemini, you can also get 50% off for your first three months. Google will be expanding Google AI Ultra to more countries in the coming months.

Here’s what Google AI Ultra will offer:

Gemini app with the highest usage limits across Deep Research, video generation with Veo 2, early access to the Veo 3 model, and access to Deep Think in 2.5 Pro, Google’s enhanced reasoning mode.

Whisk: Whisk is a tool that will allow you to visualize new ideas using both text and image prompts. With Google AI Ultra, you can enjoy the highest limits for Whisk Animate.

NotebookLM: Highest usage limits and access to improved model capabilities later this year.

Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Vids and more: Ability to use Gemini directly in your favorite Google apps like Gmail, Docs, Vids, and more.

Gemini in Chrome: Early access to Gemini in Chrome that will allow you to complete tasks on the web by using the context of the current web page.

Project Mariner: Access to an agentic research prototype that can perform up to 10 tasks simultaneously.

YouTube Premium: Access to the YouTube Premium plan that offers YouTube and YouTube Music ad-free, support for offline access, and the ability to run in the background.

30 TB of storage: 30TB of cloud storage that can be shared across Google services.

Google is also rebranding the existing Gemini Advanced plan as Google AI Pro. Google AI Pro will also have access to Flow with the Veo 2 model and access to Gemini in Chrome.