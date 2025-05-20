Obsidian director behind Avowed leaves studio to take position at Netflix Games

Obsidian Entertainment has been a very busy studio under Microsoft. In recent years, the game developer has released The Outer Worlds, Grounded, Pentiment, and Avowed, with The Outer Worlds 2 slated to land soon as well. It seems the studio is losing one of its directors, just a few months after releasing her latest production, Avowed.

Spotted by Insider Gaming, Carrie Patel has announced her departure from the renowned RPG studio. In the 12 years she has spent at Obsidian Entertainment, she has worked as a writer on titles like Pillars of Eternity: The White March expansions, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, and others, while also being the narrative designer of The Outer Worlds. Her first game director role landed with The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon expansion in 2023, with Avowed following soon.

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Game Director at Night School: A Netflix Game Studio," said Patel in a post on LinkedIn today.

For those unfamiliar with the studio, Night School is the home of games such as Oxenfree, Afterparty, and 2023's Oxenfree II: Lost Signals. The indie developer was acquired by Netflix for its gaming division back in 2021 as the streaming giant jumped over to the game publishing business. It's unclear what the studio's next project will be, but with Carrie Patel at the helm, there is a good chance that it will be a role-playing experience.

Obsidian recently shared its update roadmap for Avowed as well, revealing upcoming features like New Game+, new abilities, weapons, and more.

Despite launching Avowed earlier this year, Obsidian is planning to launch its next big RPG in 2025 too with The Outer Worlds 2. Brandon Adler is the director of this dark humor sci-fi project, who has previously worked on games by the developer like Neverwinter Nights 2, Alpha Protocol, Fallout: New Vegas, and Pillars of Eternity games.