Google Bard is now open for Workplace accounts in its latest update

Until today, the Google Bard chatbot was only available for people who had personal Google accounts. Now that situation has changed. Bard's latest update now supports Google Workspace accounts as well.

This new feature was announced on the Bard update page today. It stated:

What: Google Workspace admins can now enable Bard for their domains, allowing their users to access Bard using their Workspace accounts.

Why: You can now use Bard to help with work, research, or other business needs, when signed into your administrator-enabled Google Workspace account.

This should open up Bard to be used by a larger number of users. It should also enable Bard to assist in more serious business and enterprise tasks.

Google seems to be a bit slower in adding more features to Bard compared to Microsoft with its Bing Chat chatbot. Microsoft posts weekly updates to its Bing Blog about new features, and this week it went even further with a big list of new and upcoming features.

By contrast, this new update is the first in two weeks for Bard. It was last updated on April 21, when it added the ability to write code in 20 languages. Hopefully we will get more info on Bard's plans next week as part of the Google i/O dev conference on May 10.