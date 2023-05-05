New report claims the Google Pixel Watch 2 will launch alongside the Pixel 8 phone this fall

The Google Pixel Watch was the first smartwatch designed and sold directly by Google. It was first revealed at Google I/O in May 2022 and launched later that fall alongside the company's Pixel 7 phone line. Now a new but unconfirmed report claims the successor to the Pixel Watch will be released in the fall of 2023.

The report comes from 9to5Google, citing unnamed sources. The story claims that the next smartwatch from Google, which may or may not use the Pixel Watch 2 name, will launch alongside the company's next major smartphones, the Pixel 8 series. Usually, that happens sometime in early October.

Other than that, the story does not have any more details on what the Pixel Watch 2 might be like, including its price. The original Pixel Watch had a starting price of $349. It included features like integration with Google's Fitbit fitness app and support for a variety of bands and watch faces. It will be interesting to see if Google can learn from the original Pixel Watch, and put in new features and improvements for its successor.

