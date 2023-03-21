It's on! Google Bard is launching its public test to compete with Microsoft Bing Chat

After letting Microsoft's Bing Chat have most of the chatbot AI attention for the past several weeks, it's now Google's turn to show the public what it can do with this tech-trending feature. Today, Google announced that it is officially opening up its Bard chatbot with its own signup waitlist. Indeed, the company said that Bard helped to write the blog post that announced its public launch:

Google stated:

You can use Bard to boost your productivity, accelerate your ideas and fuel your curiosity. You might ask Bard to give you tips to reach your goal of reading more books this year, explain quantum physics in simple terms or spark your creativity by outlining a blog post. We’ve learned a lot so far by testing Bard, and the next critical step in improving it is to get feedback from more people.

Google stated that Bard will get some things wrong, such as the example above. When asked to provide some "easy, indoor plant options" Bard offered an answer that provided an incorrect answer for the scientific name of the ZZ plant. Answers will also come with a "Google it" button on the bottom so you can use standard search for the answer to the same question.

You can head to the Bard signup page now to be put on the waitlist. Right now, it's only available in English, and only for people in the US and UK, but Google plans to expand both language and territory support in the future.

This announcement comes right on the heels of Microsoft launching new Bing Chat features today, including the AI-generated art maker Bing Image Creator.