Google brings ChromeOS M135 to the stable channel, with improved mouse support and more

Last February, we reported on Chrome 133, which brought features like Bluetooth Microphone Super Resolution and the accessibility feature Bounce Keys. A month later, Google brought M134, which continued the accessibility focus with Slow Keys and introduced features like Fast Pair for mice and Mouse Keys, along with the big news of Gemini integration.

Now, ChromeOS M135 is hitting the stable channel, and it's bringing some interesting updates, building on some of the things we've seen before.

One thing you might notice, especially if you're using ChromeOS Flex on older hardware, is the arrival of the Android Bluetooth stack, code-named Fluoride. This was already rolling out to regular ChromeOS devices starting with version 122, and now it's making its way to Flex.

Google says the transition should be seamless, keeping your already paired Bluetooth gadgets connected without a fuss. If things go sideways, you can always file feedback or temporarily disable it using a flag in the Chrome settings: chrome://flags/#bluetooth-use-floss.

Building on the accessibility features we've seen in recent updates, M135 includes some enhancements to Face control. This feature lets you interact with your Chromebook using facial movements. Google has apparently made it more obvious when Face control is active, adding a "Face control active" message that's easy to spot and includes a clear button to turn it off. You'll also get a notification when Face control gets turned on, which is a nice touch.

Mouse Keys, another accessibility feature released in M134, is also part of this update, allowing you to control your mouse pointer using your keyboard.

We saw Fast Pair for mice show up in M134, and it's still a part of the M135 update. Here's how the feature works: if you have a mouse that supports Fast Pair, you just bring it close to your Chromebook, and you should get a prompt asking if you want to connect it. One click and you're good to go.

And finally, something new in M135 is image content search. Instead of having to remember the exact filename of a picture, you'll be able to search for images based on what's actually in the photo directly within the Launcher.

As usual, Google says that this update will be "progressively rolling out over the coming days." If you do encounter any issues when using M135, the company wants you to report them here.